ICAI Releases PQC Result; Merit List, Direct Link Here

ICAI PQC Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI PQC result on the official website -- icai.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 7:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The ICAI PQC result has been declared. Students who appeared for the ICAI Final exam on the November 2020 session can check the Certificate/ Diploma Course (PQC) Insurance and Risk Management and the International Taxation Assessment Test result on the official website -- icai.org. To access the ICAI PQC results, students have to insert their roll numbers on the result website.

ICAI PQC Insurance and Risk Management Result - Direct Link
ICAI PQC International Taxation Assessment Test - Direct Link

While announcing the ICAI PQC result, the institute has also announced the top three all-India rank holders for Insurance and Risk Management and the International Taxation Assessment Test. As per the merit list of ICAI PQC Insurance and Risk Management merit list, Ramesh Kumar Rathi of Kolkata has bagged the top position with 55 per cent marks. The topper of the ICAI PQC International Taxation Assessment Test is Rajat Powar of Kolhapur. Mr Powar scored 58.50 per cent marks.

ICAI Final Result; Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website -- icai.org
  • Click on candidates portal
  • Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code

  • Submit and access the ICAI Final result

ICAI CA final result are also sent through SMS. To check result via SMS, old course candidates type “CAFNLOLD(space)six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLOLD 000128) and new course candidates type “CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLNEW 000128) and send the message to 57575 - for all mobile services.

