ICAI Releases Placement Schedule For CA Final Candidates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released a placement schedule for the CA Final candidates who had passed the exams in January or February session.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 2:28 pm IST

ICAI releases CA Final placement schedule
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released a placement schedule for the CA Final candidates who had passed the exams in January or February session. Registrations for CA campus placement began on April 8. The last date to register for them is April 13. Candidates can check the official website icai.org.

ICAI CA campus placement

Candidates will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria to appear for the placement session. They must have received the clearance for Chartered Accountancy (CA) January/ February 2021 final course. The last for completion of articleship is June 30. Those who would complete their internship after June 30 will have to wait for the next placement session.

Centres for ICAI CA placement

The ICAI CA campus placement will be held at different campuses. The candidates may choose one smaller centre and one bigger centre.

“ICAI Candidates may opt for one bigger centre at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi or Pune and one smaller centre at Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Durgapur, Ernakulam, Indore, Kanpur, Nagpur, Noida, Rajkot, Thane or Visakhapatnam”, reads ICAI notification.

Those who will be opting for smaller centres can register till May 13.

The candidates will have to appear for a round of interviews as part of the selection process. The interviews will be held between 9 am to 6 pm. ICAI will be uploading the rosters mentioning the participating companies and the time of their interviews.


Centres

Date of interview

Mumbai

May 3,4,5,6,7, 8

New Delhi

May 4,5,6,7,8, 10

Bengaluru

May 5, 6, 7, 8, 10

Chennai

May 6, 7, 8, 10, 11

Kolkata

May 7,8, 10,11, 12

Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune

May 10, 11, 12

Durgapur, Ernakulam, Nagpur, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam

June 1

Kanpur

June 2,3

Noida and Thane

June 4, 5

Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore and Indore

June 7, 8


ICAI will also be holding mock interviews between April 26 and April 28.

Candidates have been asked to secure their ICAI membership after passing CA final exams before July 15.

The candidates will have to check the ICAI placement portal at cmib.icai.org to know their placement status.

