ICAI Releases Exam Schedule For Diploma On Management And Business Finance, Check Dates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check ICAI Diploma On Management And Business Finance exam schedule

ICAI Diploma On Management And Business Finance Exam Schedule 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the examination schedule for Diploma on Management and Business Finance course. The Group 1 examination will be held on January 20 and 21, Group II on January 22 and 23, Group III on January 24 and 25, 2022.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The candidates can check the entire exam schedule on the official website- icai.org. The examination will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM in an online computer based mode. The exam will be held in English only at 15 exam centres across the country. The exam centres are in the cities of Agra, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune.

Candidates can apply online on the official website- icai.org from January 7 to 10, 2022. The candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 2000 per group. "Candidates are required to to apply online at icaiexam.icai.org and remit the examination fee online by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit /Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI," the release mentioned.

For details, please visit the website- icai.org.