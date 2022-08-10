ICAI Releases CA Foundation Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CA Foundation exam scorecard at icai.nic.in, icai.nic.in/caresult

CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the result for the CA Foundation exam held in June on August 10. The CA Foundation Result 2022 is available on the official websites- icai.nic.in, icai.nic.in/caresult, the candidates can download scorecard using registration number or PIN number along with roll number. CA Foundation Result 2022 Live

Along with result, the ICAI has also released the merit list; the toppers are-

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The paper one (Principles and Practice of Accounting) was held on June 24 while paper two (Business Laws and Business Correspondence, and Reporting) conducted on June 26.

The qualifying marks in the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. The candidates can download the CA Foundation exam scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in.