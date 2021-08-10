ICAI Releases CA Exam Schedule For December 2021 Session

ICAI CA schedule released for December 2021 exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI CA December exam schedule. The institute has released the CA Exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final course exams for both the old and new course exams. While the CA Foundation exams will be held from December 13, CA Inter and CA Final exams will be held from December 6 and December 5, respectively.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examinations, International Trade Law and World Trade Organisation Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test will start from December 5.

While announcing the ICAI CA Exam dates, the institute in the official statement also said: ”It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.”

Paper 3 and 4 of CA Foundation Examination will be of two hours duration. The Elective Paper - 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme) will be held for four hours, while all other examinations will be held for a duration of three hours.

ICAI CA Exam: Online Application

The application window for admission to Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations will remain open from September 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Candidates are required to apply online at icaiexam.icai.org

Candidates applying for admission to post-qualification course examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) are required to apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org between September 16 and September 30.

Option To Answer ICAI CA Papers In Hindi

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English, or Hindi medium for answering papers. However, the medium of examinations will be only English for post-qualification courses -- Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).