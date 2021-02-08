ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Exam Results: Check Merit Lists, Toppers, Pass Percentage

ICAI Releases All India Merit List For CA Foundation, Intermediate Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the merit list for Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation and intermediate courses on its website icai.nic.in. The candidates can check the merit list by logging into the ICAI admission portal by using their six-digit roll number. The All India merit list will include only the top 50 ranks and is available along with the individual rank cards of the candidates.

Direct link to ICAI CA login window

All those candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check the merit list through valid login details. The CA merit list will also be available at caresults.icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI had conducted the cycle two exams for those candidates who were not able to appear for the cycle one exams.

All India CA toppers 2021

The ICAI has shared the All India merit list on the website and the names of All India toppers for different CA exams.

CA Intermediate examination (New course)

Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal from Ahmedabad has an All India Rank 1 with 701 marks and 87.63 percent, Ranveer Sanju Soni got All India Rank 2 with 699 marks and 87.38 percent and Sanskruti Atul Parolia got an All India Rank 3 with 690 marks 86.25 percent. The total marks were 800.

CA Intermediate examination (New course) result analysis

Group 1: 16473 candidates out of 64243 candidates qualified the examination giving a pass percentage of 25.64

Group 2: 9425 candidates out of 43134 candidates qualified the examination giving a pass percentage of 21.85

The overall pass percentage has been 17.09

CA Intermediate examination (Old course)

Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan secured All India Rank 1 with 461 marks and 65.86 percent, Ajit B Shenoy got All India Rank 2 with 436 marks and 62.29 percent and Siddarth Menon R got All India Rank 3 with 408 marks and 58.29 percent.

CA Intermediate examination (Old course) result analysis

Group 1 : 1129 candidates passed out of 9608 candidates giving a pass percentage of 11.75

Group 2 : 3192 candidates passed out of 21119 candidates giving a pass percentage of 15.11

The overall pass percentage was 1.81

CA Foundation Examination November 2020

Puneet Agrawal and Nidhi Dinesh Kumar Lalwani got 361 marks out of 400 and bagged All India Rank 1 . They both scored a percentage of 90.25 percent.

Chinmay Bengani got All India Rank 2 with 359 marks and 89.75 percent. Prasanna Kumar Prafull Surana got All India Rank 3 with 357 marks and 89.25 percent.

CA Foundation Examination November 2020 result analysis

Male: 14543 candidates passed out of 40276 candidates giving a pass percentage of 36.11

Female: 12784 candidates passed out of 37738 candidates giving a pass percentage of 33.88

The overall pass percentage was 35.03 percent.

Steps to check the ICAI CA merit list

Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Candidates will be redirected to icai.nic.in/careresults website

Select the examination for which the candidate had appeared

Enter the login details including the ICAI CA roll number and enter

The website will display both the ICAI CA scorecard and ICAI CA merit list

Candidates can download the ICAI CA scorecard and the All India merit list for further use

In case of any grievances, the CA candidates can contact the helpdesk at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.