ICAI Re-Opens Application Window To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

Students can change their ICAI CA exam city centres online till June 11 on icaiexam.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has re-opened the application window to change exam centres for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams today, June 9. Students can apply to appear for these exams from a different centre, according to an official statement. Students who want to change their ICAI CA exam city centres can apply online till June 11 on the ICAI website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to re-open the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” an official statement issued in this regard said earlier.

“Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” it further added.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled to be held between July 24 and July 30, 2021. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20. ICAI CA Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Insurance Risk Management (IRM), Post Qualification Course (PQC) Examination, for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11, the institute said.