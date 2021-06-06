ICAI CA Foundation Exams Postponed; Inter, Final Exam Schedules Released

  • Home
ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exams, Announces Schedule For Inter, Final Exams

The ICAI has also said the window for changing exam city for these exams will be reopened from June 9 to June 11 at icaiexam.icai.org.

Education | Updated: Jun 6, 2021 | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on June 5 postponed CA Foundation exams and announced the date sheets for CA Intermediate and CA Final exams scheduled for July. The CA Foundation exams will now begin on July 24. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the institute said. The ICAI has also said the window for changing exam city for these exams will be reopened from June 9 to June 11 at icaiexam.icai.org.

As per the revised schedule, the foundation exams will be held on July 24, 26, 28, and 30. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for June. Papers will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Inter And Final Exams

Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held between July 6 and 20. Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exam for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11, the institute said.

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT) will be held on July 5 and July 7, it added.

ICAI CA ICAI May exam
