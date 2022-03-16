ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exam 2022; Check Revised Dates Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam will now be held in June 2022.

ICAI CA Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the dates for the CA Foundation May 2022 exam. The CA Foundation exam 2022 has been rescheduled due to clash with CBSE term 2 and CISCE semester 2 board exams. The ICAI CA Foundation 2022 May exams will now be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

Candidates can check the ICAI notification on the official website – icai.org. The CA foundation exams were earlier scheduled to be held on May 23, 25, 27 and 29.

Announcing the CA exam revised dates, ICAI in a social media post said: "Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022."

Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022.https://t.co/yRVG2TsWpm pic.twitter.com/Lyi5FNyedH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2022

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the exam schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any Sate Government, Local Holiday,” the ICAI said in a notification.

For details on ICAI CA Foundation exam, please visit the website- icai.org.