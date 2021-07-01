  • Home
CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 7:23 pm IST

ICAI Opt-Out Facility For CA July 2021 Exams Explained
Explainer: ICAI CA opt-out facility
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has provided the examinees with the opportunity to opt-out from the upcoming CA exams scheduled from July 5 and appear for the exams to be held on November 2021, if Covid situation is conducive to conduct exams during that time. CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Candidates who have suffered from Covid on or after April 15, 2021, or their family members are affected and the fact can be certified by a medical practitioner will be allowed to opt-out and it should not be considered as an attempt. These applicants will be allowed to appear in November 2021 session for the old as well new syllabus Such examinees, an ICAI statement reelased today said, need not produce RTPCR report if medical certificate issued by the registered Medical Practitioner for them or their family member is presented along with the request for opting out.

For examinees affected due to the ongoing lockdown during the period of CA exams, can as well opt-out and the July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. They will also be permitted to appear for the November exam for the old as well new syllabus.

If any student while appearing in the July 2021 examination and in the midst of the exam contract Covid and becomes unable to appear in the remaining subjects, will also be entitled to opt-out and appear in November and the July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt.

“If the examinee has opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination, then he / she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining paper,” the ICAI statement added.

For students who could take the exams of first group and then opt out before the conclusion of the CA examination of the last paper of the second group, the CA result of the first group will be declared and opt-out option will be applied only to the second group.

Opt-out facility can also be applied by students whose exam centres fall within containment zones, or where exams cannot be held due to any restrictions imposed by the government.

“In case if the Chartered Accountant Examination cannot be held at any of the examination centre / city due to restrictions imposed by the Central Government/ State Government / Local Authority, examination centre being in containment zone, last-minute change of examination centre in any city etc., such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt,” the official statement added.

