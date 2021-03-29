  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Opens Registrations For Online Course on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

ICAI Opens Registrations For Online Course on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the registrations for an online certificate course in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 29, 2021 5:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Intermediate Result Announced For January Exam
ICAI CA Intermediate Result For January Exam Expected Today
ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Result Expected Tomorrow
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Expected On March 26, 27
ICAI To Include More Foreign Languages For Members, Students
CA Final, Foundation Results Out; Here Is Direct Link
ICAI Opens Registrations For Online Course on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting
ICAI opens registrations for new online course
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the registrations for an online certificate course in Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting. The fourth batch of the online course will begin on May 8. The interested candidates can apply at the official website at icai.org or directly at learning.icai.org. They can login using their registered ICAI id and password to access the online course.

The candidates will have to complete 15 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours on the completion of the course. While five CPE hours will be given after qualifying the exam.

Those who are working as a Chartered Accountant in both public and private sectors will be eligible to apply for the course. ICAI said that the course would impart essential skills to prepare professionals as preparers, assurance providers, risk managers, investment appraiser of projects.

It will be a five-day course with daily four-hour sessions. It will be held in English language. It will have several modules including-- Introductory session, MCA BRSR disclosures-- module 1 and module 2, assurance aspects and BRSR vis-a-vis global frameworks. Each session would be followed by a list of multiple-choice questions for the candidates to help understand the course.

Candidates will be provided case materials, online reading material and a certificate on the completion of the course.

Click here for more Education News
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras To Organise Research Scholars Day From April 2
IIT Madras To Organise Research Scholars Day From April 2
MET 2021 Applications To Close On March 31; Entrance Exams In April, June
MET 2021 Applications To Close On March 31; Entrance Exams In April, June
Registration For Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission From April 1; Provisional Select List On April 23
Registration For Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission From April 1; Provisional Select List On April 23
IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon
IIIT Hyderabad To Close Applications For PG Entrance Exam Soon
IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event ‘National Social Summit 2021’
IIT Roorkee Conducts Two-Day Annual Event ‘National Social Summit 2021’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................