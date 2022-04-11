  • Home
According to Dr. Debashis Mitra , President, ICAI, "by acquiring proficiency in the language of communication for businesses, CA members and students, can add value to their technical expertise, and engage with and serve their international clients better."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 7:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360
ICAI Offers Foreign Language Courses For Its Students, Members
In order to make Chartered Accountants (CA) professionals adaptable to the global markets, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is offering courses in foreign languages- Spanish, German, Japanese, Business English and French for its students and members. ICAI through its Committee for Development of International Trade, Services and WTO is organising these courses through respective language and cultural centres of foreign embassies in India. ICAI in a statement mentioned, "With an exceptional pace and scale of innovation in the world for performing various financial and non-financial transactions, in the modern era, CA professionals are being judged on a specific attribute i.e. “adaptability to change”. More and more Indian firms and accounting professionals are embracing a truly global operating model as it lays down the foundation for long term success in the globalisation era."

Recently, ICAI has signed an MoU with Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), for promoting Commerce Education among students of the Union Territory, said an official statement on Monday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for a period of five years during the outreach meeting held with principals of Kashmir valley, it added.

"The commerce education plays an utmost important role in the inclusive growth of industry and the whole economy. With Kashmir having a rich pool of talent, the young students need to be nurtured in the proper way so that the young generation of today shall be able to contribute to the nation and society through its knowledge and skills," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

For details on CA exams, application process, please visit the website- icai.org.

