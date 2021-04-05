ICAI May, June Exams: Last Day To Opt For Revised Scheme

ICAI May, June foundation, intermediate, final exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be closing the window to opt for the revised scheme of education and training today. Students appearing for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations in May and June can switch from the old scheme to the revised scheme of examinations till 11:59 pm.

For conversion to the ‘Revised Scheme of Education and Training’, the students have to register and apply on the self service portal at eservices.icai.org.

“Students who are wishing to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented from July 1, 2017 to appear in Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations being held under Revised Scheme in May/June, 2021 are required to convert themselves latest by 5th April, 2021,” read a statement on the ICAI website.

The dates for ICAI May Exams have already been released.

CA Intermediate (under old scheme), Intermediate (under new scheme) will begin on May 22. CA Final (under old and new scheme) will be from May 21. The CA Foundation examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021.