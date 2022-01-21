ICAI May 2022 Exam Date: CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Time Tables Released

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI May 2022 Foundation, Intermediate, Final exam schedule released (representational)

ICAI May 2022 Exam Dates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced May, 2022 CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam dates. ICAI May 2022 exams will be conducted between May 14 and 30, 2022. Candidates can visit icai.org for the detailed time table, list of exam centre cities, application form details and other information.

The application forms for these exams will be available on icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13. The application window will be available from March 13 to 20 to those who pay a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exam Dates May 2022

CA Foundation

May 23, 25, 27, and 29.

CA Intermediate

Group 1: May 15, 18, 20 and 22.

Group 2: May 24, 26, 28, and 30.

CA Final

Group 1: May 14, 17, 19 and 21.

Group 2: May 23, 25, 27 and 29.

International Taxation – Assessment Test (Intt–AT)

May 14 and 17.

“It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,” an official statement said.

The exams will be conducted at test centres across the country and overseas.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers. Read the exam notification.