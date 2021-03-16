ICAI Mandates Filling Fresh Application For May Exams For November 2020 Opt-Out Candidates

ICAI Mandates Filling Fresh Application For May Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made it compulsory for the students to fill the examination form for the May 2021 session. Those students who have opted out from the November 2020 session and have chosen the May 2021 session will have to apply online afresh. Examination fees for such students, a statement said, will be adjusted and only differential fees, arising out of group or country change if any, will be charged additionally.

“Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations and Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT), who had opted out of November 2020 Examination cycle and had chosen May 2021 Examination Cycle are required to fill their Examination application form for May 2021 Examination Cycle afresh,” read an official statement.

ICAI took to Twitter to announce this. It said: “Filling of fresh exam forms for May 2021 Exam Cycle is mandatory for Students appearing in May 2021 Exams including those who opted out of Nov 2020 Exam Cycle and had opted for May 2021 Exam Cycle.”

ICAI had allowed the candidates to opt-out from the ICAI November 2020 CA foundation, intermediate and final exams. The ICAI CA opt-out facility, as per ICAI, were applicable to ICAI CA exam centres and places of residence of CA aspirants which turned out to be the containment zones between November 21 and December 14.