ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check
ICAI CA Final Result 2022: To access ICAI CA Final exam result, candidates will have to log-in using their registration number or pin along with roll number. This year, the ICAI CA final exams for May session were held from May 14 to 30.
ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final result for May 2022 exams tomorrow, July 15. According to the ICAI, the CA Final result 2022 will be declared either on Friday, July 15 evening or on Saturday, July 16. Once declared, the ICAI CA May 2022 result will be available on the official websites-- icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.
"Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://icai.nic.in," the ICAI tweeted.
Important Announcement - Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://t.co/TAu5OcAVTf— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 13, 2022
“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.
ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "ICAI CA May 2022 result" link.
- Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
- Your ICAI CA Final result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.