CA Final result May 2022 likely to be declared tomorrow

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final result for May 2022 exams tomorrow, July 15. According to the ICAI, the CA Final result 2022 will be declared either on Friday, July 15 evening or on Saturday, July 16. Once declared, the ICAI CA May 2022 result will be available on the official websites-- icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

To access ICAI CA Final exam result, candidates will have to log-in using their registration number or pin along with roll number. This year, the ICAI CA final exams for May session were held from May 14 to 30.

"Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://icai.nic.in," the ICAI tweeted.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Check