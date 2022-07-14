  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check

ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: To access ICAI CA Final exam result, candidates will have to log-in using their registration number or pin along with roll number. This year, the ICAI CA final exams for May session were held from May 14 to 30.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 14, 2022 4:50 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI Result 2022 Release Date, Time; Official Website To Check CA Final Result
ICAI CA Final May 2022 Exam From Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
CA Topper Aims To Crack CAT, Has Eyes Set On IIMs
ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here
ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams Postponed In View Of COVID-19
ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today
ICAI Likely To Announce CA Final Result May 2022 Tomorrow; Websites, How To Check
CA Final result May 2022 likely to be declared tomorrow

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final result for May 2022 exams tomorrow, July 15. According to the ICAI, the CA Final result 2022 will be declared either on Friday, July 15 evening or on Saturday, July 16. Once declared, the ICAI CA May 2022 result will be available on the official websites-- icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result For 50 Per Cent AQI Seats Declared; Direct link Here

To access ICAI CA Final exam result, candidates will have to log-in using their registration number or pin along with roll number. This year, the ICAI CA final exams for May session were held from May 14 to 30.

"Results of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Exams held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, 15th July 2022(evening)/Saturday, 16th July 2022. The Result can be accessed on the website - https://icai.nic.in," the ICAI tweeted.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

ALSO READ | Symbiosis University Announces SET/ SITEEE Result 2022; How To Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "ICAI CA May 2022 result" link.
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • Your ICAI CA Final result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA result CA Final Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants
CUET UG 2022: NTA To Consider Requests For Change Of Exam Centre, UGC Chairman Assures Applicants
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Official Website
Live | CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result Likely Tomorrow; Direct Link, Time, Official Website
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
ICSE Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Medical Entrance
NEET UG 2022: Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone Medical Entrance
JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
JKBOSE 10th Jammu Division Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................