ICAI To Launch Virtual Executive Master Programme On November 23

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will launch a virtual executive master programme on New Age Auditors on November 23. This executive master program seeks to accustom the Chartered Accountants professionals with the evolving regulatory and technological advances in the economy, equipping the new age auditors with the futuristic skill sets in digital technologies and practices in the changing environment to help protect the public interest. The new executive programme is scheduled to be held in sessions over a period of 16 days between November 23 and December 8.

An ICAI statement said: “The future of the profession lies in its ability to change, evolve, and adapt to the changing environment, which is a central element of the various reforms. Keeping this in mind, ICAI would be launching the 1st batch of the “Virtual Executive Master Program – New Age Auditors” on November 23, 2020.” Eminent faculty from Practice Portfolio shall be addressing the participants during the virtual master programme including SFIO, CBI, RBI and Banks, Member of MRA countries, Overseas Chapters of ICAI.

ICAI had recently established the Centre for Audit Quality (‘CAQ’) as Special Purpose Directorate to help ensure consistent improvement in audit quality and boost Indian firm’s global standing and to make available a conducive environment for research and develop a systematic audit quality framework. The Centre for Audit Quality can play an important role that would further build investor’s confidence and develop public trust, at large, the ICAI statement added.

While announcing the launch, CA Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI in the statement said: “Audit quality is the hallmark of the audit profession. To be future ready, professional accountants should learn and equip themselves in new age technology skills, acquire strategic managerial skills besides continuing their prowess in accountancy, finance, taxation and business laws.”

“Auditors today need to reinvent themselves and such programs would help to keep them abreast, equip them with the skillsets required for global environment, organization sustainability and practices in the changing environment,” the President added.