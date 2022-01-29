  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details

ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details

According to the official notification, old course students who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the ICAI CA May exams 2022.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 5:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme; Know Important Details
ICAI May 2022 Exam Date: CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Time Tables Released
ICAI ISA-AT January Exam 2022: Important Notice For Candidates, Check Here
ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course To Be Held Tomorrow, Important Details
ICAI Releases Exam Schedule For Diploma On Management And Business Finance, Check Dates
ICAI ISA-AT January Admit Card 2022 Released; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details
Candidates can check the official notification at icai.org.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for old course candidates who wish to appear for CA May exams. According to the official notification, old course students who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the ICAI CA May exams 2022. It should be noted that December 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – under the Old Scheme and Final Course examination. Candidates can check the official notification at icai.org.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Those who wish to appear for CA May exam will have to convert themselves from earlier scheme to revised scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. July 1, 2017 on or before March 13.

"Students may note that since the December, 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – under Old Scheme and Final Course examination – Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from earlier scheme to revised scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March, 2022," the ICAI said in a statement.

The last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also March 13 for appearing in May 2022 Foundation exams. Meanwhile, ICAI has announced CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam dates. ICAI May 2022 exams will be conducted between May 14 and 30.

The application forms for these exams will be available on icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13. The application window will be available from March 13 to 20 to those who pay a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10.

The exams will be conducted at test centres across the country and overseas. Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers.

Click here for more Education News
CA exam ICAI CA exam ICAI May exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
Live | CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges From February 1
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges From February 1
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
NIFT 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
UGC Releases Additional List Of HEIs Recognised To Offer Online Programmes For January Session
UGC Releases Additional List Of HEIs Recognised To Offer Online Programmes For January Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................