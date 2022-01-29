ICAI Issues Important Notice For CA Old Course Students; Check Details

Candidates can check the official notification at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for old course candidates who wish to appear for CA May exams. According to the official notification, old course students who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the ICAI CA May exams 2022. It should be noted that December 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – under the Old Scheme and Final Course examination. Candidates can check the official notification at icai.org.

Those who wish to appear for CA May exam will have to convert themselves from earlier scheme to revised scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. July 1, 2017 on or before March 13.

"Students may note that since the December, 2021 was the last exam of Intermediate (IPC) Course – under Old Scheme and Final Course examination – Under Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in May 2022 exams of Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from earlier scheme to revised scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 latest by 13th March, 2022," the ICAI said in a statement.

The last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also March 13 for appearing in May 2022 Foundation exams. Meanwhile, ICAI has announced CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam dates. ICAI May 2022 exams will be conducted between May 14 and 30.

The application forms for these exams will be available on icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13. The application window will be available from March 13 to 20 to those who pay a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10.

The exams will be conducted at test centres across the country and overseas. Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers.