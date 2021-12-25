ICAI ISA-AT January Admit Card 2022 Released; Here’s Direct Link

  • Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test, or ISA-AT scheduled for January, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 25, 2021 12:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The exam is scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2022 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards of the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test, or ISA-AT scheduled for January, 2022. Candidates can download the ICAI admit card 2022 from isaat.icaiexam.icai.org.

The exam is scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2022. Timings for the exam is 9 am to 1 pm.

“No candidate shall be admitted to the ISA Course Assessment Test unless he / she has been enrolled as a Member of the Institute and has been declared “Pass” in the ISA Eligibility Test conducted by Committee on Information Technology / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board of the Institute / an Eligibility Certificate has been issued to this effect by the Committee on Information Technology of the Institute / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board,” the institute said.

Candidates who secure 60 per cent or more marks in the test will be declared pass.

ICAI ISA-AT January 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

Steps To Download ICAI ISA-AT Admit Card

  1. Go to isaat.icaiexam.icai.org.

  2. Click on the admit card tab.

  3. Enter membership number, ISA registration number and security key on the next window.

  4. Login and download the admit card.

“Statement of Marks will be issued to all the candidates who have appeared in the ISA Assessment Test normally in two weeks time from the date of declaration of result, while pass certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued normally in three months time,” an official statement said.

