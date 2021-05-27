ICAI Includes Two New Exam Centres For CA June Foundation Exams

Two new exam centres included for CA June foundation exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced two new exam centres for the CA June Foundation exams. The new exam centres that have been added to the list of already announced CA exam centres are Patan in Gujarat and Malegaon in Maharashtra. The ICAI CA Foundation exams will be held between June 24 and June 30, 2021. Already registered students for CA Foundation exams and seeking change in the exam centres can send a request through email to ICAI at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in between May 29 and May 31, 2021.

While announcing the new CA exam centres, ICAI has also said that students will be allotted to the new exam centres provided that a sufficient number of applicants register to appear from each of the aforementioned cities.

An ICAI statement issued in this regard said: “..it is notified for general information that Patan (Gujarat) and Malegaon (Maharashtra) are added to the list of cities where the Foundation Examination, June 2021 are scheduled to be held on June 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th, 2021 provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each of the aforementioned cities.”

“Students already registered for Foundation Examination, June 2021 and seeking change for examination city to Patan (Gujarat) or Malegaon (Maharashtra) can send a written request (through Email) to the ICAI at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in between 29th May to 31st May, 2021,” it added.

Important Announcement regd. ICAI Foundation Exams - June 2021 - Patan (Gujarat) & Malegaon (Maharashtra) are added to the list of cities where the Foundation Examinations-June 2021 are scheduled to be held on June 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th 2021

Detailshttps://t.co/HnUQZVjUxG pic.twitter.com/mX3LKNpukv — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 27, 2021

TheICAI CA foundation papers will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 26, ICAI had announced the CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams date. The CA Final, Inter and PQC exams will start from July 5, 2021. Students under old and new course of ICAI CA final and CA intermediate programmes will be able to take the exams from July 5. For post-qualification courses (PQC) including that of Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) will also start from July 5.