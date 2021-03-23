  • Home
ICAI To Include More Foreign Languages For Members, Students

The Committee for Development of International Trade, Services and WTO has started the programme to help the members overcome the language barrier and improve their chances to seek professional opportunities overseas.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 3:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has promoted the use of foreign languages among its members and students. The Committee for Development of International Trade, Services and WTO has started the programme to help the members overcome the language barrier and improve their chances to seek professional opportunities overseas.

ICAI has started online batches to teach different languages including German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Business english. The lessons will be given by German, French, Spanish, Japanese and British Embassy.

It will also begin a few batches for Chinese, Arabic and Dutch languages based on the interest of the candidates.

The interested members or students can fill up the online form to mention their preferred foreign language that they seek to learn and submit it before April 15. They will have to enter their name, email address, name, preferred language, city, and contact number.

