ICAI Foundation Exams 2020: CA Paper 1 Conducted Today

ICAI CA Exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants conducted the Chartered Accountant Foundation Examination paper-1.The exam scheduled for December 8 was postponed due to Bharat Bandh.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 13, 2020 6:19 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

ICAI Foundation Exams 2020: CA Paper 1 Conducted Today
CA Paper 1 conducted today
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) conducted the deferred Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination paper-1 (Principles and Practice of Accounting) today, December 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam, originally scheduled for December 8, was postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The candidates for the ICAI foundational exams 2020 were allowed to enter the examination hall with the old admit card and the exam centres were the same. The result of the foundation papers will be declared on January 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm.

The examination was conducted in a pen-and-paper mode at the respective examination centres. The authorities followed the SOPs and guidelines issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA Foundation examination consists of four papers namely Principles and Practice of Accounting, Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting, Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics.

CA Foundation Examination 1 paper- 4 will be conducted on December 14.

Opt-Out Facility

ICAI gave the aspirants a one-time opt-out facility for all the examinations including Foundation, Intermediate and Final papers. The last date to opt out is December 14. The aspirants can reappear for the examination in the May 2021 examination cycle.

This is only applicable for -

· Candidates who suffered from COVID-19 at any time from the start to conclusion of the exams.

· Whose family members have become COVID positive during the time of examination

· If the residential area of the candidate has been declared as a contamination zone by the government.

The students who had opted-out of the November examinations will be allowed to appear for the January examinations.

