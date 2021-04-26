  • Home
ICAI Extends Last Date For Waiving-Off Condonation Fees

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 8:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI students can submit these till June 30 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date for waiving off condonation fees related to late filing of various applications, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ICAI said due to the current situation, some students and articled assistants are facing difficulties in filling application forms and they can now submit fees up to June 30. Earlier, the last date was June 30.

“Considering the difficulties being faced by such Students/Articled Assistants, it has been decided to further extend the last date of waiving–off Condonation Fees from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021. All transaction dates falling between 1st April, 2020 to 30th June, 2021 shall be considered. This period includes one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” the institute said.

Amid the current situation arising out of Covid-19, it is observed that some of the students/articled assistants are still facing difficulties in online filing of prescribed applications forms for various activities e.g. filing of Form 102/103 for registration of articleship due to non-availability of non-judicial stamp papers for the execution of articleship deed, Form 112 seeking permission to pursue another course due to closure of academic institutions, etc,” it said.

ICAI Exams

A decision on the upcoming CA exams will likely be taken by the end of April, ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal had previously said.

Mr Khandelwal said the institute is aware of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and “appropriate decisions” will be taken by the end of this month.

ICAI has already started registrations for the June Foundation exams and students can submit their forms at icai.org on or before May 4

