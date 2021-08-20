ICAI Extends Last Attempt To Appear In CA Final, Inter Old Course Exams

ICAI extends last attempt to appear in final and inter old course exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA) has provided the extension for the students of CA intermediate old course and final year. The extension to the CA students has been granted in order to remove hardships caused to students in view of Covid.

Students of CA Final and Intermediate old course, will now be able to apply for the November 2021 attempt irrespective of their opting-out from the May 2021 exam cycle.

An ICAI statement issued in this regard said: “The last attempt to appear in Final and Intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle of not).”

However, the institute also adds that the November attempt will be the last attempt for the students writing their exams under the old syllabus and no extension will be provided later.

The ICAI has already released the ICAI CA December exam schedule. The institute has released the CA Exam schedule for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final course exams for both the old and new course exams. While the CA Foundation exams will be held from December 13, CA Inter and CA Final exams will be held from December 6 and December 5, respectively.

The Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examinations, International Trade Law and World Trade Organisation Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test will start from December 5.