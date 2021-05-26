ICAI Extends Deadline For CA Students To Complete OC, IT Training Till June 30

  • Home
ICAI has extended the deadline for the completion of orientation course or IT training by CA students till June 30, 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 26, 2021 12:32 pm IST

ICAI OC, IT training completion deadline has been extended till June 30
New Delhi:

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the deadline for the completion of orientation course or IT training by CA students till June 30, 2021. Earlier the deadline was May 31, 2021. The Council has decided to extend the time to complete the training till June 30 as a one-time measure.

As per the policy of CA Education and Training, a student is required to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) each of 15 days before registering for practical training.

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the Institute has given relaxation to such category of students time to time who has joined the practical training (article ship) without completing ITT/OC. The Council in its 401st meeting noted that there are few students who are yet to complete ITT/OC before 31st May, 2021,” the official statement read.

“The students who do not complete their OC/ITT on or before 30th June,2021 as per above extension, their practical training (article ship) period will be extended in direct proportion to the delay in completion of OC/ITT i.e. if they complete their OC/ITT on 25th July, 2021 their articleship period will be extended by 25 days and so on,” it added.

