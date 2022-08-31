ICAI Extends Application Dates For CA November Exam 2022 To September 7

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at icai.org till September 7

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has extended the registration dates, the candidates can now submit the application form till September 7. The candidates can apply online on the official website- icai.org, the application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 31. The application process with late fee will be closed on September 10. ALSO READ | CA May 2023 Exam: ICAI Gives Relaxation To Inter Students Registered Provisionally

According to ICAI, the registration process date has been extended considering the problem faced by the students in filling up the exam form as the institute introduced the self service portal (SSP) for the first time. Furthermore, for the candidates who wish to change their exam city, medium of exam, the correction window will be available from September 8 to 13.

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exams: How To Apply

Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number Fill the online application form Upload the required documents in scanned format Pay the application fee Download the application or take printouts for future references.

CA Inter exams for group one will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 intermediate exams is scheduled to be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.For details on CA exam 2022, please visit the website- icai.org.