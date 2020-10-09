  • Home
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections

ICAI CA November 2020 exams have been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants for the students appearing from the ICAI CA exam centers in Bihar.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 10:08 am IST

New Delhi:

ICAI CA November 2020 exams has been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants for the students appearing from the ICAI CA exam centers in Bihar. ICAI Exam November 2020 which are scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 3, 6 and 7 have been postponed in the wake of Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar. As per the new schedule, ICAI CA November 2020 exams at Foundation level will now be conducted on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020. The paper-wise schedule will be updated on the official website- icai.org.

"It is brought to the notice of all such students that ICAI CA examination, shall now be held on 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th November 2020 in place of 02nd, 03rd, 06th and 07th November 2020 respectively. It is also notified that the respective papers/list of centres statewise wherein Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar and Parliamentary By- Elections /Assembly By- Elections announced in different place(s) of different states will be informed separately," reads the official notification.

Option to opt out from November 2020 attempt for all levels:

COVID-19 positive students or candidates having symptoms of diseases will be provided on self-declaration basis and this option would continue in operation during the conduct of entire ICAI CA November 2020 Examinations.

"Opt Out option to the students who are suffering from COVID 19 or having symptoms of diseases shall be provided on self-declaration basis and this option shall continue in operation during the conduct of entire November 2020 Examinations. The said scheme shall also be applicable to Centres/place of residence of student which turn out to be the containment zone during the exam dates. They will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination, i.e., May 2021 examination cycle," statement added.

ICAI exam postponed
