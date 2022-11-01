ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22

Raise objections on ICAI CA exam question paper by November 22

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) which has started the CA exams today, November 1, will allow the candidates to send the observations on the question paper. The last date to send the observations on the CA intermediate and CA final exam question paper is November 22. Candidates taking the exams in November 2022 will have to send the observations on the CA final and CA intermediate question papers to examfeedback@icai.in or by Speed Post to the Additional Secretary (Exams). While the CA final exams have started today, November 1, the CA inter exams will start from tomorrow, November 2.

“It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate Examinations being held in November 2022 by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, so as to reach us latest by 22nd November 2022,” the ICAI said.

Only those observations of students, the ICAI said, will be taken up for consideration who provide details including names, registration numbers, roll numbers, email-ids and mobile numbers.

The observation on the CA final question paper and CA inter question paper if sent by Speed Post will have to be sent to

The Additional Secretary (Exams)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan

Indraprastha Marg

New Delhi 110 002