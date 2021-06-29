Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA exams: The Supreme Court will pass an order on the matter tomorrow

ICAI CA exams 2021: The option to opt out from the upcoming CA exams will be extended to all Covid-affected students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said.

As per the current provision, the opt-out facility is for students who test positive for COVID-19, or have an infected family member, on or after June 26 till the end of the exams on production of Covid positive RTPCR report.

The facility will now be extended to both old and new course students who have recently suffered from Covid, or are yet to recover from aftereffects, the ICAI has submitted to the Supreme Court of India.

The ICAI also said the opt-out option can be exercised by students in case their exam centres are changed due to some reason. However, it applies for an inter-city change only.

“The opt out option shall also be extended to those candidates (whether under old or new syllabus) who have recently suffered from COVID-19 or yet to recover from the after effects of the COVID-19 and consequently unable to appear in the examination on production of medical certificate issued by recognised medical practitioner that the candidate has recently suffered from COVID-19 and is et to recover. The certificate should bear the registration number of the practitioner,” the ICAI said.

“The certificate may be issued by District Medical Officer, Primary Health Centres, Government General Hospitals, Private Hospitals, and Registered Medical Practitioners,” it added.

The certificate will be in addition to the relevant RT PCR report, ICAI said.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday allowed the ICAI to hold the CA exams in July but should consider providing an opt-out option to students affected by Covid.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose is hearing a batch of pleas seeking different reliefs including an opt-out option for the candidates, postponement of the exam, and increase in the number of centres this year.

The Supreme Court will pass an order on the matter tomorrow.