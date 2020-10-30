  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here

ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here

ICAI November Exam 2020: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) today said that CA November Exams will be held in November as per schedule and admit cards will be made available on the official website on November 1.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 5:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

News On ICAI CA Exam Dates 2020 Postponed Is Fake; Exams As Per Schedule
ICAI CA 2020 Admit Cards To Be Released On November 1, Exams From November 21
Students Can Now Seek Provisional Admission To CA Foundation Course After Class 10: ICAI
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Exam Dates Here
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections
ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed
ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here
ICAI Exam 2020 To Be Held In November As Per Schedule
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) today said that CA November Exams will be held as per schedule. The admit cards will be made available on the official website on November 1. In a social media post, the institute has said that all the necessary arrangements have been made and it is “fully geared up” to conduct exams following government guidelines.

All the ICAI CA 2020 papers will be held between November 21 and December 14, in single shifts, starting from 2 pm. The exams were earlier postponed first due to COVID-19 and then due to Bihar elections.

“Students and public at large are advised not to believe in any rumours or fake news being circulated on social media…” ICAI said on social media, in response to recent rumors of November CA exams being postponed again.

ICAI further said that it may take “necessary legal actions” against those “unscrupulous elements” circulating fake messages on different social media platforms.

The institute has asked students to visit the official website, icai.org, and follow the official social media handles of ICAI to receive authentic information.

ICAI had earlier postponed the final, inter and foundation course CA examination for the 2020 session scheduled between November 2 and November 7 due to COVID-19 and Bihar elections.

A fake notice on social media, dated October 27, 2020, claimed that the exams were further postponed till January, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA ICAI CA exam ICAI exam postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Cut-Off List 2020: Delhi University To Release 4th Cut-Off List Tomorrow
DU Cut-Off List 2020: Delhi University To Release 4th Cut-Off List Tomorrow
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
Mumbai University Result Announced For TY BCom, BA, And Other Courses
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know
BSEB Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link
BSEB Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Dummy Admit Card; Here’s Direct Link
HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link
HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................