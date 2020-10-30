Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI Exam 2020 To Be Held In November As Per Schedule

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) today said that CA November Exams will be held as per schedule. The admit cards will be made available on the official website on November 1. In a social media post, the institute has said that all the necessary arrangements have been made and it is “fully geared up” to conduct exams following government guidelines.

All the ICAI CA 2020 papers will be held between November 21 and December 14, in single shifts, starting from 2 pm. The exams were earlier postponed first due to COVID-19 and then due to Bihar elections.

“Students and public at large are advised not to believe in any rumours or fake news being circulated on social media…” ICAI said on social media, in response to recent rumors of November CA exams being postponed again.

ICAI further said that it may take “necessary legal actions” against those “unscrupulous elements” circulating fake messages on different social media platforms.

The institute has asked students to visit the official website, icai.org, and follow the official social media handles of ICAI to receive authentic information.

ADVISORY TO STUDENTS AND PUBLIC AT LARGE REGARDING ICAI NOVEMBER 2020 EXAMINATIONS pic.twitter.com/TyAp5eF0IB — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 30, 2020

ICAI had earlier postponed the final, inter and foundation course CA examination for the 2020 session scheduled between November 2 and November 7 due to COVID-19 and Bihar elections.

A fake notice on social media, dated October 27, 2020, claimed that the exams were further postponed till January, 2021.