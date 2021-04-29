ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme: Registration Open; Apply By August 31

ICAI has started the registration process for the Doctoral Scholarship Scheme 2021

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has begun the registration process for the Doctoral Scholarship Scheme. The scholarship will be awarded to the registered PhD Scholars from UGC recognised Indian universities or deemed universities, colleges, IIMs having university or IIMs approved PhD programme to pursue and complete their Doctoral Research in Auditing, Taxation, Commerce, Management and Accounting.

Applicants will be scrutinised by the research committee secretariat. As part of the scholarship, Rs 50,000 per month scholarship will be awarded to five scholars annually for a maximum period of 36 months. And a contingency grant will be admissible at the rate of Rs 50,000 per annum.

The institute has also provided some suggested topics for the students. These are -- Human Resource Accounting, Simplification of Human Resource Laws, Government Sector Accounting, Integrated Reporting, International Taxation Laws and Water Audit.

ICAI Doctoral Scholarship Scheme: How To Apply

To apply for the doctoral scholarship scheme, applicants have to submit their documents (self-attested) to the Research Committee, ICAI Bhawan, along with the application form.

Documents Required

a. Research proposal in not more than 3000 words

b. Abstract of research proposal in not more than 300 words

c. Self-attested copy of Class 10 mark sheet

d. Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet

e. Self-attested copy of pass certificates for Classes 10, 12

f. Self-attested copy of proofs of qualification for NET/SLET/MPhil etc

g. Self-attested copy of ICAI membership

h. Self-attested copy of PhD enrolment/registration

“All the documents should be received before 31st August 2021 duly signed and stamped by Supervisor of the candidate for PhD or any other competent signing authority of the University/College/Institution,” reads the official statement.