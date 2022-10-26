  • Home
ICAI Defers CA Final November Exam 2022 For Shimla Centre

ICAI CA Final November Exam 2022: The postponed CA Final exam will be held on Monday, November 21 from 2 PM to 6 PM at the same venue in Shimla

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 5:29 pm IST

The postponed CA Final exam will be held on November 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICAI CA Final November Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has postponed the CA Final November exams scheduled to be held on November 12 at Shimla centre (Himachal Pradesh). According to ICAI, due to the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be held on November 26 at Shimla stands postponed.

The postponed CA Final exam will be held on Monday, November 21 from 2 PM to 6 PM at the same venue. "However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022 in respect of all other cities shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule for other cities," ICAI release read.

ICAI has already released the CA Final admit card, the hall ticket will be valid for the revised date. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- icai.org or eservices.icai.org. The CA Final exams will be held from November 1 to November 16 and the intermediate exam from November 2 to November 17, 2022.

CA Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams will be held in offline mode. For details on CA Final exam 2022, please visit the website- icai.org.

