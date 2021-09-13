  • Home
ICAI Declares CA Foundation, Final Result For July 2021 Exams

ICAI CA Results: To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 2:29 pm IST

ICAI CA foundation, final results declared
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today. To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

ICAI CA Results: Direct Link

ICAI CA Final Result (Old Syllabus): Direct Link

ICAI CA Final Result (New Syllabus): Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation Result: Direct Link

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

"The result given is correct at the time of release of the result by the Institute which accepts no responsibility thereafter for errors or omissions caused as a result of their transmission via the Internet or their downloading or printing by the user," a statement on the ICAI CA result website read.

Candidates were also allowed to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who had registered received their CA final and foundation results via email.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

