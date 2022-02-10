ICAI Declares CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA result for Final and Foundation exams declared

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today, February 10. To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

ICAI has also mailed the CA foundation and CA Final results over email to the students who have registered with their email ids.

Announcing the result declaration, ICAI in a social media post said: "Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 have been declared."

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result: Direct Link

The ICAI CA website also clarifies: "The result given is correct at the time of release of the result by the Institute which accepts no responsibility thereafter for errors or omissions caused as a result of their transmission via the Internet or their downloading or printing by the user."