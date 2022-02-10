ICAI Declares CA Foundation, Final Result For December 2021 Exams; Direct Link Here
ICAI CA Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today, February 10.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result of both old and new courses today, February 10. To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.
Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here
ICAI has also mailed the CA foundation and CA Final results over email to the students who have registered with their email ids.
Announcing the result declaration, ICAI in a social media post said: "Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 have been declared."
Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 have been declared.— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 10, 2022
Results can be checked athttps://t.co/344CfPdhymhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZn pic.twitter.com/OCn7Msi0Gh
How To Check ICAI CA Result 2021
Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage
Step 3: Login with the credentials
Step 4: Submit and download scorecards
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result: Direct Link
The ICAI CA website also clarifies: "The result given is correct at the time of release of the result by the Institute which accepts no responsibility thereafter for errors or omissions caused as a result of their transmission via the Internet or their downloading or printing by the user."