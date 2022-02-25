  • Home
ICAI To Declare CA Intermediate Results Tomorrow

ICAI CA Inter Result: Candidates who appeared for the intermediate exam can check their results on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2022 4:00 pm IST

ICAI To Declare CA Intermediate Results Tomorrow
ICAI CA Inter result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Intermediate result tomorrow, February 26. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate exam can check their results on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.

