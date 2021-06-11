  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI To Close Centre Change Window For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Today

ICAI To Close Centre Change Window For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Today

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled to be held between July 24 and July 30, 2021. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20. ICAI CA Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2021 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA May 2021: Plea In Supreme Court For Opt Out Option, Extra Attempt
ICAI Re-Opens Application Window To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
ICAI To Allow Students To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams
ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exams, Announces Schedule For Inter, Final Exams
“Expecting Conducive Atmosphere Around July 5”: ICAI President On Holding Exams
ICAI CA Exam Dates For May Session Announced
ICAI To Close Centre Change Window For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams Today
ICAI CA exam May 2021: Last date to change centre (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the centre change application window for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams today. The centre change application window allows the already-registered students to apply to appear for these exams from a different centre. The ICAI CA application window reopened on June 9 and students seeking a change on the exam city centres can apply online at the ICAI website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled to be held between July 24 and July 30, 2021. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20. ICAI CA Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Insurance Risk Management (IRM), Post Qualification Course (PQC) Examination, for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11, the institute said.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to re-open the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” an official statement issued in this regard said earlier.

“Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” it further added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News ICAI CA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference To Begin Soon
Live | BSEH 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference To Begin Soon
Delhi Government Should Learn From Punjab To Implement School Education Model: Minister
Delhi Government Should Learn From Punjab To Implement School Education Model: Minister
INI CET 2021 Postponed: Supreme Court Says Fixing June 16 For Holding Exam Is 'Arbitrary'
INI CET 2021 Postponed: Supreme Court Says Fixing June 16 For Holding Exam Is 'Arbitrary'
Postpone Post Graduate Medical Entrance By One Month: Supreme Court To AIIMS
Postpone Post Graduate Medical Entrance By One Month: Supreme Court To AIIMS
Data On Out-Of-School Children To Be Compiled Through Online Module: Education Minister
Data On Out-Of-School Children To Be Compiled Through Online Module: Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................