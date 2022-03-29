  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow

ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow

The ICAI CA application portal which reopened on March 26 was also for the applicants of Post Qualification Course -- International Taxation - Assessment.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 6:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA May-June Exams 2022: Application Process For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams Reopens Today
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Online Registration Process To Close Today; Important Details
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams; Important Details
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow
ICAI re-application window for CA May/June exam will close tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the re-application window for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams tomorrow, March 30. The application portal which reopened on March 26 was also for the applicants of Post Qualification Course -- International Taxation - Assessment. ICAI CA applicants who intend to register during this period will be required to pay a late fee.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

“In the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10),” an ICAI statement said.

Also students seeking change of examination city, or group and medium for the CA May-June exams, the online facility for seeking such change is available at the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to modify the CA exam application form is March 30.

ICAI Exam: How To Apply

  1. Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in
  3. Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number
  4. Fill the online application form
  5. Upload the required documents in scanned format
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Download the application or take printouts for future references
Click here for more Education News
ICAI Exam CA Foundation ICAI Registration

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From His Past Interactive Sessions With Students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From His Past Interactive Sessions With Students
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Over 20,000 Students Of West Bengal Have Been Provided Credit Cards For Educational Expenses: Mamata Banerjee
Over 20,000 Students Of West Bengal Have Been Provided Credit Cards For Educational Expenses: Mamata Banerjee
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Speech Technologies For North Eastern Languages
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Speech Technologies For North Eastern Languages
.......................... Advertisement ..........................