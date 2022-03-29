ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow

ICAI re-application window for CA May/June exam will close tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the re-application window for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams tomorrow, March 30. The application portal which reopened on March 26 was also for the applicants of Post Qualification Course -- International Taxation - Assessment. ICAI CA applicants who intend to register during this period will be required to pay a late fee.

“In the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10),” an ICAI statement said.

Also students seeking change of examination city, or group and medium for the CA May-June exams, the online facility for seeking such change is available at the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to modify the CA exam application form is March 30.

ICAI Exam: How To Apply