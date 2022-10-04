ICAI To Close CA Foundation Exam 2022 Application Window Today

ICAI CA foundation exam application last date today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application window for the December 2022 CA Foundation exam today, October 4. Students due to appear for the December exams can apply online at icai.org. ICAI, however, will also allow the candidates to register online between October 5 and October 9 with the payment of a late fee. Applicants who apply for exams during this period will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam application form correction window will be made available from October 8 to October 13. Candidates can change exam centre or medium of exams during the CA application form correction periods.

“For students seeking change of examination city / medium for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination - December 2022, the correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during 8th October 2022 to 13th October 2022,” a statement on the ICAI official website said.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation December 2022 Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icai.org or go to eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Login at the CA portal using credentials or register with names, email addresses and nationality

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use

The ICAI CA December exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 and will be conducted for a total of four papers -- Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4.