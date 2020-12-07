  • Home
ICAI Changes November CA Foundation Exam Centres In Kerala, List Here

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed 15 CA Foundation exam centres in Kerala due to local elections in the state.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 7, 2020 12:28 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to shift 15 CA foundation exam centres in Kerala as the schedule of the exams clashed with the local elections in the state. While the change in venue is for one or three days in some students, other students will have to write all their exams from the new venue.

Admit cards already issued for CA November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details will remain unchanged.

Announcing the changes, ICAI said on the microblogging website Twitter: “Important Announcement for Examinees of Foundation Exams in Certain Centres of Kerala-ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Change in Certain Exam Centres in Kerala for Foundation exams only due to local Election scheduled in those Centres.”

Further information regarding exams will be available on the ICAI official website, www.icai.org.

The November CA exams, after several postponements, started on November 21. For foundation year students, the exams will take place on December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020.

Previously, ICAI had changed December 1 exam centres in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow due to Elections.

