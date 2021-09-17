ICAI CA results 2021 for Intermediate exam to be released on September 19 or 20

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for old and new courses of intermediate exams on September 19 or 20. The result is available at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org. To access the ICAI CA result, the candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 19th September 2021 (evening)/Monday, the 20th September 2021,” ICAI has informed via official notification.

ICAI has also made arrangements for the candidates of Intermediate exam (Old Course and New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates will be required to register their requests at the website -- icaiexam.icai.org from September 17, 2021, onwards.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

ICAI CA Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check their ICAI CA Intermediate result:

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘announcements’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on the ICAI CA result link

Step 4: A new page will open, login using your credentials

Step 5: Check the scorecard and download for future reference