ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check

ICAI CA Result 2021 Live News: Result of CA Foundation and Final exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in January, 2021 is expected today, March 21. When announced, results will be available on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

To check ICAI results from the official website, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.

Candidates can also register aticaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Such candidates will receive their results via email when it is announced.

ICAI CA Foundation, Final January 2021 result will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in





Steps to download ICAI result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.

.Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

