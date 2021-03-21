ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check
ICAI CA Result 2021 Live News: Result of CA Foundation and Final exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in January, 2021 is expected today, March 21. When announced, results will be available on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
To check ICAI results from the official website, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.
Candidates can also register aticaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Such candidates will receive their results via email when it is announced.
Steps to download ICAI result 2021
Step 1: Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link.
Step 3: Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.
.Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021: Results for both old and new course exams are expected by today evening. The exams were held in January. To check ICAI results from the official website, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.
Follow these steps to download results after official announcement. Those who want to register in advance can visit icaiexam.icai.org. They will receive results via email.
Result likely by evening. Here's list of websites to check
Result of ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January exams are expected today on the official websites.
The results of Final Examination (Old & New Course)and Foundation Examination held in the month of January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday, the 22nd March 2021.— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 19, 2021