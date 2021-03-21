  • Home
  ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check
Live

ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021: Results for both old and new course exams are expected by today evening. The exams were held in January.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 21, 2021 3:45 pm IST

ICAI CA Result 2021 Live Updates: Foundation, Final January Exam Results Likely Today; Where, How To Check
ICAI CA Foundation, Final January 2021 result will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ICAI CA Result 2021 Live News: Result of CA Foundation and Final exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in January, 2021 is expected today, March 21. When announced, results will be available on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

To check ICAI results from the official website, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.

Candidates can also register aticaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Such candidates will receive their results via email when it is announced.

ICAI CA Foundation, Final January 2021 result will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in


Steps to download ICAI result 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link.

Step 3: Login with your roll number and registration or pin number.

.Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Follow ICAI CA January Result 2021 live updates here

Live updates

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result 2021: Results for both old and new course exams are expected by today evening. The exams were held in January. To check ICAI results from the official website, students will have to login to the official website with their roll numbers and registration or pin numbers.

03:45 PM IST
March 21, 2021

Steps to check ICAI result on Mobile

1. Open your browser and type icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. 

2. Find the result link on the homepage. Click on it. 

3. Login with your roll number and registration or pin numbers.

4. Submit to view results.

Follow these steps to download results after official announcement. Those who want to register in advance can visit icaiexam.icai.org. They will receive results via  email. 



03:30 PM IST
March 21, 2021

Result likely by evening. Here's list of websites to check

Websites to check ICAI CA January result: 

1.  icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

Follow this blog for Foundation, Final result updates 

03:21 PM IST
March 21, 2021

ICAI result expected today

Result of ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January exams are expected today on the official websites. 

Click here for more Education News
Education News ICAI CA Results ICAI results
