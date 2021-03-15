  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC

ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has resolved that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 4:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET To Be Conducted Only Once This Year, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today
Steps Taken To Provide JEE Advanced Coaching To Disadvantaged Students: Education Minister Informs Parliament
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Begins
Assam Olympiad Rescheduled; Exam On April 11
TISSNET Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
Image credit: ugc.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has resolved that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees. The decision has been made on request of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). “This will not only help Chartered Accountants for pursuing higher studies, but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted: Based on representation made by ICAI ,UGC approved CA/CS/ ICWA qualification equivalent to post graduation degree. (PDG)...it’s a great recognition to our profession.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament – the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) – for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. Currently, the council has over 3 lakh members associated with it.

ICAI is responsible for maintaining the highest standards in CA education.

A student who wants to the profession of Chartered Accountancy, has to enroll for Foundation Course offered by the Institute after appearing in Class 12 examination held by a recognized education board in India.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) ICAI IPCC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
.......................... Advertisement ..........................