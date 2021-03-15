Image credit: ugc.ac.in ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has resolved that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees. The decision has been made on request of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). “This will not only help Chartered Accountants for pursuing higher studies, but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament – the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) – for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. Currently, the council has over 3 lakh members associated with it.

ICAI is responsible for maintaining the highest standards in CA education.

