ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today

ICAI CA Final Result November 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce CA final exam result today, February 1, 2021 on its official websites.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today
ICAI CA Final Exam November Result Likely Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely announce CA final November result for both old and new courses today February 1. According to an official statement, when announced, CA final result will be available on the official websites of the institute: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. ICAI will also release the all India merit list, up to rank 50, along with results.

To check results on any of the official websites, candidates will have login with their credentials – use their registration number or PIN number, and roll number.

Apart from the official websites, candidates will also have options to receive their results through SMS or email.

Those candidates who want to receive their CA final result via email can register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI had said.

To check CA final result 2020 via SMS, old course candidates type “CAFNLOLD(space)six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLOLD 000128) and new course candidates type “CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLNEW 000128) and send the message to 57575.

Meanwhile, ICAI is likely to declare the results for CA Intermediate and CA Foundation December exams on February 3. Chairman of the institute Dhiraj Khandelwal informed about the probable date for CA exams results on his official Twitter handle.

"CA Inter and Foundation both result will be in this week most probably on 3rd February," Mr Khandelwal said.

