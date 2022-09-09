ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow

  • Home
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the CA Intermediate, CA Final November 2022 application process with late fee tomorrow, September 10.

ICAI CA November 2022 application window to close tomorrow

ICAI CA November 2022 Application: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the CA Intermediate, CA Final November 2022 application process with late fee tomorrow, September 10. Aspiring candidates can register online for ICAI CA November exams 2022 with additional charges of Rs 600. Candidates can register for CA Intermediate, CA Final November 2022 session exam from the official website- icai.org. The application process for CA Intermediate, Final exams without any late fee was closed on September 7.

The ICAI has also opened the CA November 2022 form correction window. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make necessary changes in their CA November application form till September 13. Eligible candidates can also change their examination city, group and medium for the Chartered Accountants November 2022 examinations through correction window.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website – icai.org
  2. On the homepage click on the self-service portal and generate user ID and password
  3. Log in with the generated credentials and fill out ICAI CA November Exam 2022 online application form
  4. Cross check details and upload necessary documents
  5. Pay the application fee and download the receipt
  6. Submit the CA November application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: ICAI CA November Exam Form 2022

ICAI has scheduled to conduct the CA inter Group 1 examinations between November 2 and November 9, while Group two CA intermediate examinations will be held from November 11 to November 17, 2022. The CA final Group 1 exams will be held from November 1 to November 7 and the Gorup 2 final exams will be held between November 10 and November 16, 2022.

