ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Application Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

Candidates can fill out the online application forms for the CA November Exams through the official website – icai.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 5:49 pm IST
ICAI will close the registration window today, September 7 for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA November Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration window today, September 7 for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022. Candidates can fill out the online application forms for the CA November Exams through the official website – icai.org. Earlier the last date to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams was August 31.

The last date to submit the online applications with a late fee of Rs 600 is September 10, 2022. The online correction window for the ICAI CA application form will begin tomorrow, September 8. The last date for the correction is September 13, 2022. Candidates can change the exam city, group, and medium for the ICAI CA November exams.

The CA inter examinations will be held from November 2 to November 9, while the CA final exams will be held from November 1 to November 7. Group two CA intermediate examinations will be held from November 11 to November 17, and the final exams will be held from November to November 16.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website – icai.org
  • On the homepage click on the portal section and then on the self-service portal.
  • Register with the required details and then log in.
  • Fill out ICAI CA November Exam 2022 online application form and then click on submit.
  • Download and keep a printout of the application form for further reference.
