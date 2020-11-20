Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA November Exam From Tomorrow; 10 Points Candidates Should Know

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the November CA exam 2020 from tomorrow, November 21, to December 14. The exam will be held in single shifts, starting from 2 pm. The institute had earlier said that it will take all possible measures to conduct the CA eams safely and securely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of exam centres has been increased to 915 for the November exam from 505 in May.

“ICAI will also implement adequate social distancing measures in current scenario of Covid-19 to ensure health and safety of our candidates. Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity and fairness in the conduct of the examination,” ICAI had said.

Check Health Ministry’s SOPs here

Recently, ICAI changed centres for the November session of the CA exam in different states.

Here are ten points that ICAI CA November exam candidates should know:

Before commencement of the examination, seating areas, door handles, staircase railing, etc. will be disinfected. Candidates will be allowed to further sanitize their seating area and carry face shields, hand gloves, etc. Candidates’ body temperature will be checked using thermal scanners at the entrance. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the exam centre. Exam related equipment -- documents, calculators, stationery items, Admit Card, Photo ID card, etc. -- will be allowed inside the examination hall apart from protective equipment. All the staff on examination duty will wear hand gloves and masks. Candidates are allowed to carry their own water bottle. Packaged water bottles will also be available at exam centers. Candidates have been asked to maintain social-distancing and avoid gatherings before and after the examination. Candidates will have to give their consent to follow guidelines by government authorities and ICAI in the self-declaration part of the admit card. They will also have to undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents or guardian. The exit of the candidates from 5 pm will be done in a staggered manner by keeping appropriate time gap difference between exit of candidates of two rooms. Candidates will be allowed to leave the examination centre from 4 pm onwards. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre from 1 pm onwards for the November CA exam 2020.

For students who opt out from the November CA exams, ICAI will conduct Cycle 2 of ICAI CA November exams in January, 2021. It will start from January 21, 2021.