ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Schedule For Practical Training Changed

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the time period for commencement of practical training for candidates appearing for CA November exam 2023. As per the official notification released at icai.org, the time period has been extended from April 30 to June 30, 2021, for appearing in the Final examination. The relaxation is a one-time measure only due to the spread of COVID-19.

Important Announcement regarding Extension of time period for commencement of Practical Training on or before 30th April 2021 to 30th June 2021 for appearing in Final examination to be held in November 2023

Students who have qualified either of the groups or both the groups of Intermediate/IIPC examinations held in November 2020/January 2021 were required to commence their practical training on or before April 30, 2021, for being eligible to appear in the Final examination to be held in November 2023.

Those who are not able to commence their practical training due to lockdown in various parts of the country will be allowed to commence their training on or before June 30, 2021, and then be allowed to appear in the Final examination to be held in November 2023, reads the official notice.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has also postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May 2021. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled for May 21. The new exam schedule will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the ICAI has said.