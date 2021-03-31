ICAI CA Inter November 2021 exam registration ends today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conclude the registration for the CA Intermediate November exam today, March 31, 2021. Students who have qualified the CA Foundation examinations can visit the official website to register for the ICAI CA Inter exams before the end of the day. ICAI had declared the result of CA Foundation on March 21 on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

“CA foundation students who passed today have only 10 days to register CA inter to be eligible for Nov 21 Exams,” ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal informed on Twitter.

ICAI CA November 2021: Direct Link To Register

ICAI CA Inter November 2021: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI, icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Self Service Portal’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the username and password

Step 4: Complete the ICAI registration by entering the requisite details

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference

ICAI has also relaxed the requirement for candidates preparing for the eight months study period for the Intermediate examination to be held in November this year. These relaxations are only for the students who had opted out from the exam that was scheduled for November 2020 and January 2021.

“Students who had opted-out from November 2020 Examinations and opted for January 2021 Foundation Examinations may please note that the Institute as a one-time measure, has given relaxation in the requirement to undergo 8 months study period to 7 months study period to appear in November, 2021 Intermediate Examination after passing January, 2021 Foundation Examinations,” an official statement on the ICAI website read.