CA November Exams: ICAI Changes Exam Centres In Different States, Check Here

ICAI Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes in the exam centres alloted to November CA exams candidates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 11:40 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA November Exam 2020 Will Be Held From November 21
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes to 30 exam centres for the upcoming CA November exam 2020. The changes include shifting centres to new venus and correction in the names. While some changes are for all three programmes -- foundation, intermediate and final, some are only for one exam. ICAI in a statement said that these changes in the upcoming November CA exam centres have been made “due to unavoidable circumstances”.

The Novembar CA Exam centres where changes have been made are in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh

The ICAI CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14, in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

ICAI CA November 2020 Exam Centres

Demands For Postponing CA November Exam 2020 And ICAI’s Response

ICAI has already postponed November CA exams due to Bihar polls and by-elections. Several social media posts had previously claimed that the institute will hold the exams in January instead of December.

ICAI later confirmed that the CA exams will be held in November as per schedule and will take disciplinary actions against those who circulated fake information on social media.

With less than one week to go, students took to social media and demanded for postponement of exams, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to wide-spread rumours and concerns raised by students on social media, ICAI took to the microblogging website Twitter and issued a clarification, stating that ICAI CA exams 2020 for November session will be held as per schedule, without any postponement.

“ICAI is committed to seeing exams scheduled for November 21 with additional 600+ centres are conducted smoothly with necessary safety precautions as per SOPs released. Separate exam cycle is also scheduled in January/February 21 as well as May 21. Candidates are advised not to believe in rumours,” ICAI said.

