ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1

CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Changes Exam Centres In Three Cities

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) yesterday announced that students appearing in the ongoing CA exam November 2020 in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow will be moved to new exam centres due to Elections scheduled on December 1. Students appearing in the exam in 15 centres of the three cities will have to write the exam on December 1 from the shifted venues. The remaining papers will be held at existing centres, ICAI said.

Admit cards already issued for the CA November exam will be valid for new venues as well, ICAI said.

“Important Announcement for Examinees of Certain Centres in Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Lucknow-ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Change in Exam Centre in these cities for exam scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 only due to Election scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 in these Cities,” ICAI said on social media.

Before this, ICAI rescheduled the Intermediate and IPC Examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to cyclone Nivar and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities.

The November CA exams, after several postponements, started on November 21 following government guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Candidates were allowed to opt-out from the November exam and sit for the upcoming cycles. It has recently announced cycle 2 exam dates to be held in January, 2021.