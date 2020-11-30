  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1

ICAI November CA Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in a recent announcement said that it has changed December 1 exam centres in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow due to Elections.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 9:06 am IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA November 2020 Exam In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Postponed; Check Details
ICAI CA 2020 November Exam Begins Today; All You Need To Know
ICAI CA Exams From Tomorrow; Admit Cards Can Be Used As e-Passes In Gujarat
Will Take Legal Action Against CA Candidates Sending Threat Mails To Exam Centres: ICAI
ICAI CA November Exam From Tomorrow; 10 Points Candidates Should Know
ICAI CA Exam January 2021: Cycle 2 Dates Released At Icai.org
ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Few Test Centers Changed Due To Elections On December 1
CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Changes Exam Centres In Three Cities
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) yesterday announced that students appearing in the ongoing CA exam November 2020 in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow will be moved to new exam centres due to Elections scheduled on December 1. Students appearing in the exam in 15 centres of the three cities will have to write the exam on December 1 from the shifted venues. The remaining papers will be held at existing centres, ICAI said.

Admit cards already issued for the CA November exam will be valid for new venues as well, ICAI said.

“Important Announcement for Examinees of Certain Centres in Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Lucknow-ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Change in Exam Centre in these cities for exam scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 only due to Election scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 in these Cities,” ICAI said on social media.

Check the complete list here

Before this, ICAI rescheduled the Intermediate and IPC Examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to cyclone Nivar and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities.

The November CA exams, after several postponements, started on November 21 following government guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Candidates were allowed to opt-out from the November exam and sit for the upcoming cycles. It has recently announced cycle 2 exam dates to be held in January, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Education News ICAI CA exam centre ICAI exam postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Educational Institutions In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till Year End
Educational Institutions In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till Year End
Regional Language Policy Needed In Technical Education: IIT Kharagpur Director
Regional Language Policy Needed In Technical Education: IIT Kharagpur Director
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3
CAT 2020 Paper Analysis: Section-Wise Analysis Of Slot 1, 2 and 3
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Exam Ends, Check Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3 Paper Analysis Here
IIM CAT 2020 Live Updates: Exam Ends, Check Slot 1, Slot 2, Slot 3 Paper Analysis Here
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis: VARC “Difficult”, DILR “Difficult”, QA “Moderate”; Says Expert
.......................... Advertisement ..........................